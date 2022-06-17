NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman provides Rs44.29mn relief to complainants

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, a relief of Rs44.29 million has been provided to 32 complainants of various districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Multan, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Gujrat.

A spokesman of the ombudsman’s office announced this in a statement issued here on Friday.

The spokesman added the complaints were related to different departments including education, irrigation, health, buildings, solicitor’s office, agriculture, WASA, labour, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Municipal Corporation Faisalabad, collector (consolidation) Multan, ADC (R) Toba Tek Singh, executive engineer highways division Mianwali, AC Malakwal, district accounts office, Punjab Workers Welfare Board and district benevolent fund board.

This relief has been provided to the applicants against their complaints relating to non-provision of financial assistance, family pension, leave encashment, marriage grant, monthly grant, gratuity, arrears of salary, the release of monthly pension, and reimbursement of CDRs, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman’s office settled the eight-year-old issue of the widow of C&W department Mianwali’s employee to help release a financial grant valuing four lac rupees.

An applicant from Gujranwala namely Syeda Tahira Yasmeen has especially thanked the ombudsman office for its proactive role in the release of long-standing dues of her late husband who died during service. The spokesman concluded that the total value of the released emoluments is over Rs5.6 million.

Staff Report

