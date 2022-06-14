NATIONAL

PML-N, CEC plotting to rig next elections: Imran Khan

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has accused the ruling PML-N and the top official of the chief electoral watchdog of working in cahoots to rig the next general elections.

“The Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) takes orders from Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz… they are planning to rig the next elections,” he said while addressing the farmers’ convention in Islamabad on Monday.

The PTI chief has time and again accused the ECP and its chief of being the henchman of the PML-N and sought Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja resignation to ensure transparency in the polls.

Imran, the ousted premier, also hinted at the possibility of snap polls, saying that he is expecting that the elections would be held soon.

Speaking about the prevailing economic crisis, the former prime minister reiterated his allegations that incumbent rulers were installed into power through the US-backed regime change conspiracy which he said cannot dare to buy oil from Russia at discounted rates.

“Despite the being the ally of the US, India is purchasing oil, weapons from Russia but slaves [incumbent government] is not allowed to buy oil..”

He also lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he had become the in charge of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and appointed his loyalist to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to “close down” his corruption cases.

“They did not come [in power] for the people of Pakistan… they only came to get relief in corruption cases. We don’t expect anything from this imported government,” he added.

Speaking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Imran said the war has sparked fears of famine in the country due to a shortage of wheat.

“Pakistan is facing a major challenge of food security. The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the wheat supply and caused an increase in its price. The country can never proposer until pay attention to the agriculture sector,” he added.

