Biased lens for Balochistan

The flawed and unjust approach of viewing all issues in Balochistan through the security lens has further exacerbated the existing problems in the province instead of resolving them. The state appears to view the province as a gateway for foreign proxies and the land of insurgents waiting to be exploited. Narratives emerging from these two perspectives have overshadowed other vital issues of the province, leading to nothing but political and social chaos.

One of the key elements that underpin Balochistan’s lack of social and economic development is its tribal customs and people’s stubborn adherence to the most antiquated of norms.

For the common Baloch, man or woman, the tribal chief represents the ultimate authority of the state and society. The power enjoyed by tribal chiefs across the province remains unchallenged, serving as a bulwark against rights-based social and economic development. It also creates opportunities for accumulation of wealth and exploitation of resources by a few, breeding the stark inequalities in the province.

These tribal chieftains enjoy access to high-quality, expensive education both at home and abroad. Ideally, such an exposure should open up their eyes and minds to the plight of the lesser mortals, but since life is far from ideal, this exposure only ends up increasing their ability to rub shoulders with power brokers in the land. The people continue to vote for such leaders, considering them their only chance of having some representation in Islamabad.

It should be remembered that Balochistan contributes a major share of its revenue to the national exchequer, which is a fact that gets pushed aside by the security-centric narrative. But this contribution of the province does not bring employment opportunities for its inhabitants.

It is ironic that when this issue is raised with the government, those in power cite the high percentage of unskilled and jobless people as an excuse for not investing in human and social development of these areas. It is an open secret that concrete steps have never been taken for imparting vocational or skills-based training and creating economic opportunities in the province. The bounty of Gwadar, Reko Diq and Sui is apparently meant for people everywhere except the locals.

As such, prolonged debates about the security situation in Balochistan will remain inconclusive unless the economic plight of the locals is made an integral part of the equation. It is good that the government is trying to talk to nationalist groups, but any effort would be in vain if it does not address the socio-economic problems.

This is not to say that the government should not protect itself and the province through ongoing measures, such as fencing of borders or enhanced security measures. All that needs to be done is to simultaneously work on schemes related to education, healthcare and economic activities to allow the locals a chance at self-development. To deny basic rights is unfair. The politics of fear must end.

MUHAMMAD SHARIF OTHO

SOBHODERO