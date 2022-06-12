NATIONAL

SC to function during summer break as pendency of cases declining

By Agencies
375721 10: The exterior of Pakistan's Supreme Court gleams with white marble February 2000 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison)

ISLAMABAD: In the last four months, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had witnessed a decline of 1,182 cases; meanwhile, during the last week ending on June 10, it had disposed of 568 cases.

Moreover, the institution of cases was 183 thereby reducing the backlog by
further 385 cases.

The top court while being cognizant of pendency and backlog of cases would
be functioning with the maximum strength at its Principal seat (Islamabad)
as well as branch registries to dispense justice to the public at large
during the summer spell that is commencing from June 13.

In the first week of summer spell, the Supreme Court has constituted four
benches: three at Islamabad and one at Karachi Branch Registry with two
larger benches on June 13-14.

The same routine would be followed during the entire summer spell in current
year.

Previous articleIndia can never be sincere with Pakistan: Qureshi
Agencies

