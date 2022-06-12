PPP Women Wing KP hails federal govt for presenting people-friendly budget

PESHAWAR: President Women Wing Pakistan People Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday lauded the federal government for presenting people-friendly budget within limited resources and said that 15 percent increase in salaries would help government employees to deal with current situations.
Addressing a Women Workers Convention in Karak district, she criticized
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for ignoring most important
meeting of National Economic Council and said that his lack of interest
harmed the public interest.
She congratulated the women of Karak for attending the convention at large
and said that KP women would emerge in the history of rural areas by
participating in the upcoming general election with full potential. She
urged the participants to serve the masses in line with Party’s policy, so
that the problems confronted by rural women could be overcome.
Addressing a Women Convention at Bannu, Rubina Khalid said that Pakistan
People Party is poor-friendly political party which always served the masses
without any discrimination. She said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in
particular and the country in general have benefited by the projects
initiated by PPP during its tenure.
She was also accompanied by PPP KP General Secretary Shazia Tehmas,
Information Secretary Mehr Sultana, Deputy Secretary Qazi Mussarat, Vice
President Ashbar Jadoon, President Peshawar division Naseem Riaz, and
others.
Later, Senator Rubina Khalid administered oath to the newly elected cabinet
of PPP Women Wing at district Kohat.