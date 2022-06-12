PPP Women Wing KP hails federal govt for presenting people-friendly budget

PESHAWAR: President Women Wing Pakistan People Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday lauded the federal government for presenting people-friendly budget within limited resources and said that 15 percent increase in salaries would help government employees to deal with current situations.

Addressing a Women Workers Convention in Karak district, she criticized

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for ignoring most important

meeting of National Economic Council and said that his lack of interest

harmed the public interest.

She congratulated the women of Karak for attending the convention at large

and said that KP women would emerge in the history of rural areas by

participating in the upcoming general election with full potential. She

urged the participants to serve the masses in line with Party’s policy, so

that the problems confronted by rural women could be overcome.

Addressing a Women Convention at Bannu, Rubina Khalid said that Pakistan

People Party is poor-friendly political party which always served the masses

without any discrimination. She said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in

particular and the country in general have benefited by the projects

initiated by PPP during its tenure.

She was also accompanied by PPP KP General Secretary Shazia Tehmas,

Information Secretary Mehr Sultana, Deputy Secretary Qazi Mussarat, Vice

President Ashbar Jadoon, President Peshawar division Naseem Riaz, and

others.

Later, Senator Rubina Khalid administered oath to the newly elected cabinet

of PPP Women Wing at district Kohat.