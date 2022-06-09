NATIONAL

Pak-China cross-border logistics brings employment, technologies to Pakistan

By News Desk

Pak-China cross-border logistics brings employment and technologies to Pakistan, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN) on Thursday.

In recent years, with increasing mobile phone users and young population, online shopping is emerging in this country. “To support logistics demand from local online consumption and cross-border trade, we rolled out nationwide logistics services in Pakistan last November, and our business has increased 15-fold”, Mr. Sun Chao, head of Speedaf Express Pakistan told CEN.

Up to now, except the remote and sparsely-populated Quetta city, the company has established delivery stations in 75% of the areas in Pakistan, covering over 80% of the population.

Rapidly expanding business has brought multiple employment opportunities. Currently, the company is hiring hundreds of Pakistani staff, about 60% of them being deliverymen. This is just the beginning.

At the end of last month, the company launched weekly China-Pakistan cargo charter flights between Macau International Airport (MFM) and Jinnah International Airport Karachi (KHI) for the transport of 3C electronic goods, e-commerce goods, and other goods that require prompt transportation.

“We are developing more flight routes between Pakistan and China which will be launched this year before air cargo peak season. In the future, we will also provide shipping service between these two countries”, informed Mr. Sun.

With the thriving industry comes modern logistics technologies. On the employees’ side, they are exposed to efficient logistics tools such as PDA scanners, electronic waybills, conveyor belts, etc.

On the customers’ side, they can track where their parcels are and complete the payment online.

The report added, the pressure on cross-border transport has been persisting since the outbreak of the pandemic. “We have set up high-standard warehouses with a total area of over 7000 square meters in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.

By providing full-chain, door-to-door logistics services, we hope to ease the shortage of international transport capacity”, Mr. Sun added

According to the report, as usual, Syed Taha, 22, an express courier, arrived at a warehouse on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan at 10 am to check the parcels that needed to be delivered today.

About three months ago, intrigued by the express delivery lockers around his residence, which is a “last mile delivery” facility that stores packages near customers’ addresses before they take their parcels out with passcode, he joined his current company, Speedaf Express Pakistan, a Pakistan-China cross-border logistics provider.

Before that, he was a motorcycle driver with an unstable income that seldom surpassed $ 300 a month and could hardly support his family.

“Now my salary is similar to that of white-collars in Pakistan”, he said. Syed Taha is one of those who are riding the tide of the booming logistics industry in Pakistan.

Previous articleAlmost 88pc per unit subsidy being given to gas consumers of two lowest slabs: NA
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Almost 88pc per unit subsidy being given to gas consumers of two lowest slabs: NA

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government is giving around 68-88 percent per unit...
Read more
NATIONAL

Traders warn of launching protest against ‘anti-business’ policies

Local traders have warned the government to launch a protest movement against unwarranted actions and anti-business policies of the public sector institutions, particularly multiple...
Read more
NATIONAL

8 held for arson: Rescuer martyred, 8 injured in Shangla firefighting

SWAT: A rescuer was martyred and several other persons including three rescuers, sustained severe burns while fighting a wildfire ravaging in Chakesar Tehsil of...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar’s appeals till June 16

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till June 16, on the appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ehsaas Nashonuma disburses Rs 310.81 mln till March FY2022; enroll 99,190 beneficiaries

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention of Ehsaas Nashonuma has enrolled 99,190 beneficiaries and disbursed Rs. 310.81 million till March Fiscal Year 2022, since...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC prevents FIA from going after social media activist

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restrained the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing a pro-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media activist. Mariam Malik...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC adjourns Maryam, Safdar’s appeals till June 16

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned hearing till June 16, on the appeals of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz...

Ehsaas Nashonuma disburses Rs 310.81 mln till March FY2022; enroll 99,190 beneficiaries

IHC prevents FIA from going after social media activist

Covid-19 daily report: 89 new cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.