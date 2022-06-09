Foolish claims make Indian army a laughingstock

ISLAMABAD: Partly obsessed with anti-Pakistan feelings and partly due to ignorance of Indian army and intelligence agencies about the modern-day technology, India has to face embarrassment at home and abroad.

In one such latest incident, Indian Border Security Force claimed to have spotted a suspected Pakistani drone in Jammu area of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Thursday. However, the locals said that it was actually a medium size air-filled balloon, roughly round which the BSF mistook as a drone.

“A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area of Jammu district about 04:15 hours today,” a BSF spokesperson said. “Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw,” he said.

Interestingly, this is not the first case of its kind when Indian army and paramilitary forces let their government down through their foolish claims of spotting Pakistan-made objects in the air, be they kites or pigeons.

On one such occasion in the past, Indian army made itself and Indian government a laughingstock before the world by making a ridiculous claim.

According to a BBC report published on its website on July 25, 2013, India’s army spent six months watching “Chinese spy drones” violating its air space, only to find out they were actually Jupiter and Venus.

Tensions remained high in the disputed Himalayan border area between the two nations, with India frequently accusing its neighbour of making incursions onto its territory. Things came to a head during a stand-off in April [2013] when Chinese troops were accused of erecting a camp on the Indian side of the de facto boundary known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“By that stage, Indian troops had already documented 329 sightings of unidentified objects over a lake in the border region, between last August and February,” the BBC reported citing the Calcutta-based Telegraph.

The BBC report quoted military sources as saying the objects violated the LAC 155 times. Later, the Indian Institute of Astrophysics identified the object as a planet appearing brighter as a result of the different atmosphere at altitude.