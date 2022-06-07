Sports

Raducanu says she will not rush decision on new coach

By Reuters
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain speaks to the media during her press conference at the Rothesay Open Nottingham at Nottingham Tennis Centre on June 6, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for LTA)

LONDON: Britain’s Emma Raducanu said she will not rush into a decision over appointing a permanent coach as she begins preparations for the grasscourt season ahead of Wimbledon, which commences later this month.

The 19-year-old has been without a full-time coach after splitting with German coach Torben Beltz in April.

“I want to take my time with this decision,” Raducanu told reporters on Monday. “Nothing has changed. I still have the same people, good people, around me. I don’t want to rush into anything.

“Personally, I think I know what I’m doing. I’m trusting what I’m doing and the work I’m doing. I’m still 19 and I’ve already won a Grand Slam so I can take my time and put things in place because I know my motivation isn’t any less.”

Raducanu shot to stardom last September when, as a qualifier, she stormed to the US Open title, becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam champion since Virginia Wade in 1977.

She has struggled since winning her maiden Grand Slam, but the Briton said she was “not being so hard” on herself despite the sky-high expectations that accompanied her early success.

“I’m really enjoying my time right now and also just really believing in the work I’m doing,” Raducanu said.

“I don’t think anyone would say, ‘I wish I didn’t win a Grand Slam at 18’ because that is what I set out to do when I started playing tennis — and I did that.

“For that to happen very soon definitely comes with a lot of challenges but managing, learning and growing through the adversities that I have faced — I would much rather have that, learn from those experiences and keep building and progressing.”

Raducanu, who was eliminated in the second round of the French Open, will face Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic in the Nottingham Open on Tuesday.

Previous articleWashington accuses Moscow of trying to ‘intimidate’ US media in Russia
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan’s Tuba, Bismah nominated for ICC player of month award

Two Pakistan stars and an up-and-coming 17-year-old have been nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2022, the International Cricket Council...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan teen cueist Ahsan Ramzan targets gold medal at The World Games 2022

Pakistan teenage cueist Ahsan Ramzan will compete in World Games, scheduled to be staged from July 7 to 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. “Yes,...
Read more
Sports

Neymar strikes from penalty spot to see off Japan

TOKYO: Neymar's penalty 13 minutes from time earned Brazil a 1-0 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan at Tokyo's National Stadium on Monday...
Read more
Sports

Ruthless Minjee Lee on path to ‘golf greatness’

SYDNEY: Minjee Lee was hailed in Australia Monday as "on the path to greatness" after her composed victory at the US Women's Open, which...
Read more
Sports

Bajaur clinches Inter-Madras Games Badminton title

PESHAWAR: Bajaur District clinched the trophy after defeating Khyber District in the final by 2-1 played here at indoor Wadood Badminton Hall of the...
Read more
Sports

Mohammad Hasnain’s biomechanics test report sent to Cricket Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent Mohammad Hasnain's biomechanics test report to Cricket Australia (CA) after his action was deemed illegal during the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.