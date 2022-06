Govt taking tough decisions in country’s best interest: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood on Tuesday said the government is taking tough decisions after taking its allies onboard with a sole purpose to put the country on right economic course.

“There is no other option with us. We realize issues people facing right now. Working is in progress on emergency as well as long-term economic plan after taking all stakeholders into confidence,” he said this while addressing a press conference.

He was flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Amin ul Haq and Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Maulana Asad said that “we accepted this challenge in the best interest of the country as this time we are facing serious economic challenges”, adding that there is also another option with us to decrease prices and go in elections, which would be beneficial politically, but we decided to bring stability in all sectors.

He said the government is aware of electricity issues and many other issues being faced by the masses, adding it is committed to bringing economic stability, controlling load-shedding and extending maximum relief to the public.

He said that every possible step is being taken to facilitate the people in spite of difficult situation.