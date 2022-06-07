NATIONAL

Free fuel facility to president, PM, other officials challenged in LHC

By INP

LAHORE: Free fuel quota to the president, prime minister, ministers and government officials was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

A single bench of the high court comprised of Justice Shahid Karim heard petition of Shehbaz Akmal Jindran against free petrol, electricity and gas quota for the president, PM, ministers and government officials.

“In view of the economic situation of the country, providing this facility is violation of the Article 25,” according to the petition.

The petitioner requested for the court order to terminate the facility of free petrol, electricity and gas quota to the president, PM, governor, ministers and other beneficiaries of the facility.

The bench directed the petitioner to submit relevant documents to the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that after massive hike in prices of petroleum products in the country, it has become a public demand to terminate free fuel facility to officials, government employees and other beneficiaries of the facility.

INP

