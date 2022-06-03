Opinion

Stunted growth in Pakistan

By Editor's Mail
Each year we hear about the high level of stunted growth among children in Pakistan but it is unfortunate that the previous governments have not been able to reduce stunted growth by utilizing local industry.

The easiest method for reducing stunted growth is by providing multivitamin medicines to the public. Pakistan has over 750 pharmaceutical manufacturers that can provide multivitamins easily and cheaply to Pakistanis.

The government of Pakistan has imposed a ban on the price increases of multivitamins by pharmaceutical companies, forcing them to stop the production of these essential medicines in Pakistan. The government has allowed non-multivitamin herbal nutrients medicines to charge rates of their own choice.

In such a condition the pharmaceutical real multivitamins cannot compete or even recover the costs of expensive imported chemicals. The public is denied a way to reduce stunted growth among children. I therefore request the current government of Pakistan to allow pharmaceutical companies to charge their own rates on multivitamins, with 750 companies competing in the market will ensure low rates and steady supply to everyone.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

PESHAWAR

