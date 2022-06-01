NATIONAL

Petroleum prices remain unchanged

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The prices of petroleum products were kept unchanged on Tuesday on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a press release from the Finance Division.

It said the measure was taken with the “view to provide maximum relief to the consumers” despite the loss in revenue due to globally rising petroleum prices.

The press release said the prices with effects from June 1 (tomorrow) would continue to be those notified on May 27.

Last week, the federal government decided to raise the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre.

 

The finance minister made the announcement at a press conference in Islamabad and explained that the decision was taken in order to ensure the revival of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Ismail said the government had no other option but to raise the prices, adding that “we are still bearing a loss of Rs56 per litre on diesel” even under the new pricing.

He was of the view that the government was aware of the political repercussions of the decision, saying “we will face criticism but the state and its interests are important to us and it is necessary for us to save it.”

He said the country could have gone in the “wrong direction” if the steps were not taken. He said the decision was a tough one for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying “we cannot let the state sink for the sake of politics.”

Previous articlePakistan to buy Russian oil if not faced US sanctions: Miftah
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan to buy Russian oil if not faced US sanctions: Miftah

-- Says Pakistan to 'surely consider' buying Russian oil if no US sanctions imposed -- Says Russia didn't respond to letter written by Imran Khan's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muqam hints at governor’s rule in KP

SWAT: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and PML-N leader Engineer Amir Muqam has said that Imran Khan, who is talking about...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP cuts six NA seats in preliminary delimitation of constituencies

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued the preliminary delimitation of constituencies in which it revised the National Assembly seats from 342 to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad says NA speaker has no authority to verify resignations of lawmakers

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that the National Assembly speaker does not have the authority to verify resignations of lawmakers. Addressing a press conference...
Read more
NATIONAL

First Hajj flight to depart from Islamabad on Sunday night

ISLAMABAD: Hajj operations are progressing as per plan and the first Hajj flight would depart from Islamabad to Madina on the night falling between...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan cannot progress until Imran is in politics: Maryam

MURREE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Pakistan cannot progress until PTI Chairman Imran Khan is in politics. Talking at a party ceremony,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

How democracies backslide into authoritarianism

Modernity and Enlightenment are fundamental inventions of human beings in the last millennium. The capitalist economy, liberal democratic political system, and technological advancements are...

IESCO’s mismanagement and incompetence

Intensifying quagmire

Load-shedding

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.