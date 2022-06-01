NATIONAL

Narcotics police seized 3,749 kg drugs, arrested 82 in May

By Staff Report
A soldier of the Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) stands guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs by ANF on the outskirts of Islamabad on December 24, 2019. - Pakistani authorities torched tonnes of seized drugs, including heroin, hashish, cocaine, and opium at a ceremony attended by diplomats and anti-narcotics officials. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)
ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said its personnel seized 3,749 kilogrammes of drugs and arrested 82 people in May.

The agency said in a statement that 98 counter-narcotics operations were conducted in May in different areas of the country, adding the arrested people included four women and four foreign nationals.

According to the ANF, the seized drugs included heroin, hashish, opium, morphine, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

It said the cases were registered at respective police stations against the smugglers and their handlers, with further investigations underway.

Staff Report

