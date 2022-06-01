Narcotics police seized 3,749 kg drugs, arrested 82 in May

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said its personnel seized 3,749 kilogrammes of drugs and arrested 82 people in May.

The agency said in a statement that 98 counter-narcotics operations were conducted in May in different areas of the country, adding the arrested people included four women and four foreign nationals.

According to the ANF, the seized drugs included heroin, hashish, opium, morphine, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

It said the cases were registered at respective police stations against the smugglers and their handlers, with further investigations underway.