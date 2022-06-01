NATIONAL

Game-changing e-ticket regime hit by court ruling

By Staff Report
Motorcyclists ride on a bridge amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 10, 2020. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday declared illegal the issuance of e-tickets to motorists on violation of traffic rules.

The court accepted the petition moved by one Saleem Sheikh against the powers of the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to issue the tickets.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh announced the eight-page written verdict he had reserved on March 28.

The verdict said e-tickets could not be issued prior to the relevant amendments to the Constitution as traffic police were not permitted to issue online tickets in light of the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965.

However, the verdict allowed the police to hand violators of traffic rules on spot tickets.

During the proceedings, Akhtar Javed, then-additional advocate general, argued before the court that the PSCA was not issuing e-challan but rather assisting the traffic police in monitoring the violations on roads.

He said the law authorised the traffic police personnel to issue a fine ticket in the name of the vehicle’s owner.

Staff Report

