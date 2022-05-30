Opinion

Getting out of the debt trap

The need for $36 billion next year to service debt, shows the problem

By Editorial
0
0

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told a webinar on National Dialogue on the Economy: The Way Forwartd’ that the country needed $36-37 billion to service its debt. That the figure should be so high is not surprising, and should illustrate the magnitude of the debt trap the country is in. This does not include the country’s other foreign exchange needs, such as to pay for imports of goods and services. It is perhaps no wonder that Dr Ismail and his government are so anxious to do a deal with the IMF, not just for the money it would bring, but also because it would open up other sources of borrowing. However, all of that money would not suffice for Pakistan’s needs. The country will find it necessary to approach the money markets for financing, in the shape of fresh bond issues, as well as issuing new sukuks. Not that this is sustainable, but it is also unhealthy, which means that some out-of-the-box thinking is required.

Actually, it isn’t. Pakistan must learn to sell to the world more than it buys, which most certainly does not mean relying on remittances by expatriate workers. Though all sources must be explored, obtaining Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) must be encouraged. In fact, it is not clear why there is not more. Pakistan being the fifth most populous country, it is a huge market. That is yet to discuss other advantages, which include rich and varied resources, and a young population. However, there are also many disadvantages, most of which can be ascribed to the government.

- Advertisement -

Not only Dr Ismail, but also his predecessor, Mr Shaukat Tarin, told the webinar that the country needed a Charter of the Economy, so as to assure foreign investors especially, that political stability would be maintained, and that economic policies would not swing wildly with the change in governments, with parties ensuring the decisions reached by predecessors were not reversed, and that policies remained the same. As for other problems, political stability was essential, political axes must not be ground at the expense of the economy. It is instructive at this juncture to remember that foreign corporations, which bring in foreign direct investment, are never as politically as intrusive as their governments, and they only involve those governments when theft feel they are being exploited by the home government. There are huge number of measures that can be taken, including the effect on the fuel import bill of switching over to renewables like solar, wind and hydel.

Previous articleKarachi incident
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Karachi incident

The young motorcyclists who had shot a motorist and his friend in Malir on Friday night remained unarrested, amid allegations that thety were the...
Read more
Opinion

Sit-in in the sun

CITY NOTES Old cricketers are doing the most interesting of things, but it’s not because they’re interesting, as because the people they’re doing the things...
Read more
Letters

PTI’s comeback

There is no doubt that the same question is echoing in everyone’s heart: whether Imran Khan will come back to power after the fresh...
Read more
Letters

Role of students

Students are the ones who are provided with thoughts, courage, knowledge and information so that they should make a better future for the upcoming...
Read more
Comment

Story of Pakistan going nuclear

Maintaining territorial integrity and developing a security apparatus designed to deter the enemies from committing any indiscretion against the state, is regarded as the...
Read more
Comment

Celebrating Another Youm -e -Takbir

With the continued blessings of Almighty Allah, the living nation is celebrating another Youm-e-Takbir on May 28 (today) in a befitting manner signifying Pakistan’s...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

IHC directs govt to issue notices to Musharraf, succeeding PMs in...

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sunday directed the federal government to serve notices to ex-president Pervez Musharraf and all other successors — the...

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala gunned down in Mansa district

Ashrafi seeks action against those who visited Israel on Pakistani passports

STP to contest LG polls in Sindh against feudal lords: Qadir Magsi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.