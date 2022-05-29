NATIONAL

Delegation leaves for India to hold water talks

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A five-member delegation headed by Indus Water Commissioner Syed Maher Ali Shah left for India on Sunday to hold talks on water disputes between the two nations.

The delegation also included the Met director-general and representatives from the irrigation department, Foreign Office and NESPAK, and left for New Delhi via the Wagah border crossing.

“We will hold talks over water issues for two days from tomorrow in New Delhi,” Shah said, and added the last meeting was held in Islamabad.

The commissioner said they will hold talks with India on sharing flood data besides also raising objections on three water reservoir projects at the Chenab River.

“India has assured that it will submit a report on the construction of the reservoirs to address Pakistan’s concerns,” he said.

Shah said their visit was aimed at attending the session and further review of the Indian projects will be planned later.

It is pertinent to mention here the 116th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March 2021.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that under the relevant provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the meeting is held annually alternately in Pakistan and India.

A host of issues related to the IWT were discussed during the meeting. Pakistan reiterated its objections to Indian water projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling, read the statement.

Pakistan asked India to share data on water flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan at an early date.

Previous articleChampions League final kicks off after 35-minute delay
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM congratulates newly elected body of editors’ union

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended good wishes to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE). Sharif extended his...
Read more
NATIONAL

Israel president confirms he met delegation of Pakistan expatriates

DAVOS/ISLAMABAD: Days after a delegation comprising members of the Pakistan-American community visited Israel on a tour which caused a stir back home, the nation's...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran condemns police violence on long march participants

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the "police brutality" on participants of his nationwide protest march -- Haqeeqi Azadi March...
Read more
NATIONAL

Local government elections: voting underway in 32 Balochistan districts

QUETTA: Voting for two tiers of the local government was underway in 32 of 34 districts across Balochistan Saturday. The schedule for polls in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

UN report highlights Afghanistan-based TTP threat to Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS: A new United Nations report has once again highlighted the threat posed to Pakistan by the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the terrorist...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam urges judiciary to remain ‘impartial’, maintain distance from Imran Khan

BAHAWALPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday urged the judiciary to remain "impartial" and maintain a distance from PTI Chairman Imran Khan's politics. Speaking at...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM congratulates newly elected body of editors’ union

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended good wishes to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE). Sharif extended his...

Israel president confirms he met delegation of Pakistan expatriates

Imran condemns police violence on long march participants

Local government elections: voting underway in 32 Balochistan districts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.