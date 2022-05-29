‘Imran sought NRO to save himself’: Sharif on leaked Zardari call

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the purportedly leaked audio recording of a conversation between real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari discussing prospects of a backchannel deal with Imran Khan, Shehbaz Sharif said the tape “exposed the hypocrisy and double standards” of former prime minister.

In the telephonic conversation, shared on social media on Saturday, Hussain could be heard telling Zardari that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman was “desperate for a patch-up” with him.

Though Khan’s party immediately declared the audio “fake”, the PPP remained non-committal, while a number of party leaders insisted it “seemed genuine”.

In the almost 32-second conversation, the date and time of which are not confirmed, Hussain can be heard telling Zardari that Khan had been sending him messages asking him to help “patch up” with the PPP.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister said: “The audiotape that surfaced recently exposes Imran Khan’s hypocrisy & double standards.”

Criticising his predecessor, Sharif said: “Contrary to his claims, he sought [an] NRO to save himself [and] his [government].”

Moving onto the matter of the diplomatic cable, he said: “The fake story [sic] of [a] foreign conspiracy was manufactured after all his efforts failed. His lies stand exposed.”

The recording

“Hello,” Zardari says after picking up the phone. “Assalamualikum sir,” responds Hussain.

Following the salutations, Zardari asks the real-estate tycoon the reason behind the call.

“Sir, I just wanted to inform you about a matter that I have told you about before. I told you I wanted to talk to you about something and you told me that we would discuss it later,” Hussain is heard saying.

“I just wanted to say Khan has sent me several messages asking to mediate in a patch-up between you and him, and today, he has sent several messages to me.”

“It’s impossible now,” Zardari says.

“Yes, that’s fine, I just wanted to bring this matter to your notice.”