Trade deal stands for peace, Union, and Development 

Pakistan’s trading ties with India were indeed the most pressing need and advantageous to both countries while legitimating political and human rights scrutinizy. But both states must look for a lasting peaceful resolution. On 14 January, Pakistan launched its first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026. The public version is stated to be a citizen-centric policy framework, placing economic security at its core in hopes to improve trade ties with its neighbours, especially with India.

In addition, the document manifests Pakistan’s interest in the pursuance of peace with India, giving rise to questions on whether there will be a policy change in workable strategy. A viable solution is needed to manoeuvre Pakistan’s domestic issues together with its involvement in the future tie-in between India-Pakistan and the ubcontinent overall. That iron-clad remedy is called the customized South Asia union which would enhance trade-economic ties, and regional stability will ensure.

Tragically, power eradication, multidimensional deprivation, political dishonesty, and the path isn’t right in both nations, and on top of that masses are suffering at the subsistence level. However, a clear message was sent to Pakistan not to invite them to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Indian PM for his second term in promoting the eight-member South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) categorization.

An Initiative, a millennium of “Giving Peace A Chance” through the South Asian Union, is the only tangible solution to the sufferings of the masses in Kashmir, and reducing the tensions between Pakistan and India which will bring peace, prosperity & stability, economy, trade, commerce, and tourism not only in the region but to the whole world. Peace, prosperity, openness, green development and innovation that brings regional different civilizations closer, and a widely welcomed public good and platform for South Asian Union cooperation.

The provision of article 370 that binds the state of J&K to the Indian Union but which was revoked by the current government in India, granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, imposing restrictions on internet services, detention of local political leaders and the communication lockdown in the union territory. Therefore, the revocation of Article 370 which deprives occupied Jammu Kashmir of its provincial autonomy and its sovereignty with its own legislative assembly has made it hard to epitomize and incorporate the Kashmir issue in the policy of national security of Pakistan at large.

The new agenda recognizes the need to build peaceful, and coherent societies that provide equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights including the right to . Making Kashmir the headquarters of the South Asian Union like Brussels of the EU is the only incentivized solution and strategy for the greater prosperity of South Asian masses.

Resolving India-Pakistan conflicts where political realities must be kept aside, is viable through dialogue, but should be considered primarily a dream project to push nations to move forward toward conquering the infinite world of possibilities and ultimate destination. The culmination of this dream into reality needs great trade-in cooperation of organizations, individuals and governments who are working day in and day out to break the status quo and remove impediments in the path of tangible peace,and a sustainable and perpetual peaceful sub-continent. For a better, peacefully co-existing and conflict-free world, the idea of the South Asian Union is inspired by the reality of the European Union, a beacon to the other regional players achieving greater values of justice, peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable human development for at least 1000 years. As mentioned in the SDG Global Agenda, the “regional and sub-regional frameworks can facilitate the effective translation of sustainable development policies into concrete action at the national level.”

Resource combining and individual development of South Asian Union countries will provide means for implementation of SDGs at a grander scale primarily on the national and regional levels in making sustainable economic growth more viable and directly proportional to justice and peace regional integration. All the goals and targets of the Global Agenda of SDGs 2030 can only be achieved through the comprehensive composition of the South Asian Union (SAU) without affecting the borders and identities of concerned member states with welfare. “We reaffirm that every State has, and shall freely exercise, full permanent sovereignty over all its wealth, natural resources and economic activity. We will implement the Agenda for the full benefit of all, for today’s generation and future generations. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to international law and emphasize that the Agenda is to be implemented in a manner that is consistent with the rights and obligations of States under international law.” This solution will give a panacea across the borders to the deep-rooted poverty, poor, health, poor economics, water stresses, and local conflicts.

Regardless, Indo-Pak discord permanently brings negative sentiments for both nations. The regional appeal of the South Asian Union giving peace a chance on a sustainable and perpetual basis is a grave endeavour and struggle for both warring nations to coexist peacefully for a better Subcontinent with equal growth opportunities for all even keeping their social, economic, moral, cultural, religious, territorial, political differences and commonalities intact.

Importantly, it demonstrates that despite geopolitical turmoil and differences of view on some important political issues, Pakistan and India are open to doing business with each other along with a new framework for e-commerce that will also be useful in the longer term. Also, new provisions in areas like the environment indicate a shared intention to ensure that Indo-Pak will continue to support evolving trade models and bilateral focus areas. There is only one mantra for this unwavering struggle is “GIVING PEACE A CHANCE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP” which must be recognized as a living reality for every person at the regional level of South Asia.

Collectively, leaders and stakeholders must step up to work together to foster peace, equality and inclusive societies which are free from fear and violence. There can be no sustainable development without peace and no peace without sustainable development.

This shows an effective rule of law and good governance at all levels and on transparent, effective and accountable institutions.” ~SDGs Declaration #35 JUSTICE: THE ROOT CAUSE OF PEACE. Doing so is a direct challenge to the UN Security Council resolution relevant to the plebiscite of Kashmir as a page-turner where there is a tangible solution for all the ailments, crises, problems, and depravities of the South Asian region.

A joint parliament of SAARC nations will also be the source of peace for millennia. It’s the time Pakistan and India realized that peace comes from economic development, trade promotion programmes, joint centres for modern technology exchange, digital innovation setup centres for cooperation on satellite remote-sensing applications. This is the vision presented in 1967 by Pope Paul VI , who believed in the encyclical popularism progress (development of the people) saying “Development Is The New Name For Peace”.