Political awareness

For the past couple of months, the political environment in Pakistan has been destabilised. But the real crisis began with the tabling of the no-confidence motion in early March against then Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rejection of the motion on the pretext of a foreign-funded conspiracy followed by the unconstitutional act of dissolving the National Assembly further stirred uneasiness among the masses. However, on the order of the Supreme Court, these decisions were overturned, which eventually led to the removal of Imran Khan from the PM Office, leaving behind the unsolved mystery of whether a foreign regime is behind this upheaval or not.

All this has ignited hot debates, disputes and disagreements among the general public. This type of political instability has compelled the public to become much more vocal about their stance. While it is admirable that the nation is finally standing up to guard its interests, this uneasiness has uncovered an enormous loophole within the political fabric of the nation. As conversations are increasingly being held, I have noticed that we as a nation have little knowledge about how politics works. Many people, especially the youth of Pakistan, are unaware of the basic principles stated in the Constitution. This can be one of the many reasons why our nation is so effortlessly manipulated.

To form a sound judgement and have productive discussions, we all must educate ourselves about the narratives, ideologies and theories that govern politics. Instead of relying on word-of-mouth and our intuition, we as a nation should check reliable websites and news reports for crucial information. Moreover, we must verify anything that has been forwarded to us before spreading it to others. By being politically aware, we will not only be able to present our opinions effectively but will also be able to decide who to vote for.

RUBIKA AYAZ

SUKKUR