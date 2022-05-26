Opinion

Media freedom

By Editor's Mail
0
0

In 2022, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reported that 65 newsmen — 50 professional journalists, 7 Citizen Reporters and 8 media workers — were killed doing their jobs. They were viciously hunted down by powerful corrupt mafias while carrying out their profound duties. Their work in seeking the truth came at a cost to their families and their lives. Seeking the truth has been a dangerous thing to do, and the enemies of the truth seem to be prevailing in their efforts to distort and manipulate the reality of our world.

But why is this the case? It is no secret that the free press is essential for the proper functioning of civil society and democracy. This is what is being curtailed. The enemies of democracy cannot allow the media to gain outright autonomy because it would increase accountability. This is why the media is heavily being regulated and as a result news organisations around the world have been forced to shut down. Moreover, in many countries, media outlets are state-controlled and operated as propaganda tools, which issue state-approved information to the population in order to skew reality. The truth of these nations are often manipulated or hidden because the needs of the state often supersede the needs of their population.

- Advertisement -

However, there are many nations that do recognise the need to protect their free media. In Canada, at least 29 municipalities — home to roughly 13 million people in nine provinces — have passed motions voicing support for journalism in aid of democracy. The federal government has acknowledged in its 2019 budget that, “A strong and independent news media is crucial to a well-functioning democracy.” We must realise that journalism helps people make sense of their world. It helps transform people’s understanding of how society, culture and politics work. Therefore, journalists can be agents of social and political change and must therefore be protected at all costs.

STEVEN KASZAB

CANADA

Previous article‘Imran has run away after spreading chaos’
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Neither loan nor loot

Yesterday during discussion with a major construction group, one of the Directors mentioned that they work with their own limited capital, they neither borrow...
Read more
Comment

Metaverse: the Future of The World

Why Is the Metaverse Important? For those who are still scratching the surface, finding an absolute answer can be a huge challenge but not...
Read more
Comment

Trade deal stands for peace, Union, and Development 

Pakistan's trading ties with India were indeed the most pressing need and advantageous to both countries while legitimating political and human rights scrutinizy. But...
Read more
Editorials

Azadi March

The arrival of Imran Khan led Azadi March from KP was delayed by several hours. Keeping in view less than expected numbers that IK...
Read more
Editorials

Saudi deposit

Saudi Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Jadaan has told a foreign news agency on the sidelines of the Davos meeting that he country is finalizing the...
Read more
Letters

Political awareness

For the past couple of months, the political environment in Pakistan has been destabilised. But the real crisis began with the tabling of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Maryam terms Imran’s election ultimatum a ‘face-saving’ attempt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s ultimatum to the government to announce...

‘Vagaries of politics’ force PCB to shift PAKvsWI ODI series to Multan

Kashmir on the edge as condemnations go on against Yasin’s conviction

Warner praises Pakistan’s hospitality during Australia tour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.