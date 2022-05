ISLAMABAD: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining towns of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed the tremors and noted they were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Manshera, and Khuzdar.

The epicentre of the earthquake was determined to be 170 kilometres deep with the centre in the Hindukush region.

No casualties have been reported.