Imran Khan makes surprise visit to Saddar Bazaar in Peshawar

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made a surprise visit Saddar Bazaar in Peshawar on Monday evening.

He was accompanied by other PTI leaders including Murad Saeed and a few security personnel.

The visitors and the shopkeepers in the market got excited to see Imran Khan between them and were seen taking his photos and making selfies with him.

The people also chanted slogans against the incumbent government against which Imran Khan will launch his long march on Islamabad on May 25.

After his brief visit, PTI chairman left the market in his vehicle.

This was the second time the former prime minister visited a public place after getting ousted. He first made such surprise visit in Islamabad’s G-9 Markaz in April.

