NATIONAL

IHC forms larger bench on petition against removal of Cheema as Punjab governor

By News Desk

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday formed a larger bench on petition against removal of Omar Sarfraz Cheema from the post of Punjab Governor.

The bench will be headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani are also part of the bench.

It is to be noted here that the court had dismissed the objections of the Registrar’s Office at the request of Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

The court has also directed to set the case before a larger bench tomorrow.

It has been pleaded in the petition to reinstate Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab Governor by declaring the notification of dismissal illegal.

News Desk

