Lahore teenage girl kidnapped at gunpoint in broad daylight

LAHORE: A 17-year-old girl was seized by armed gunmen in broad daylight as she was going on a motorbike along with her brother to attend a Matric examination near the Shad Bagh neighbourhood in old Lahore, police said Sunday.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the young girl, who is seen clad in a veil, travelling along with her brother when a vehicle, a Suzuki Wagon R, intercepts them.

The video shows two armed men disembarked from the car, one of them dragged the girl into the vehicle and the second pointed a gun at her brother, preventing him from rescuing his sister.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, Shad Bagh police said.

It further confirmed the registration of a first information report (FIR) against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the girl’s father, Zulfiqar Ali, under Section 365-B (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel for marriage etc) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, Kamran Adil, a deputy inspector general (DIG) of operations at Lahore police, told the media the police have detained some suspects and were interrogating them.

In the FIR, Ali, the father, said his daughter was kidnapped on the basis of “ill-intention”. According to Adil, One of the suspects seen in the footage was the girl’s ex-fiancé.

Incidents of the kidnapping of young girls have been reported in the past as well. In one such incident, two minor girls were purportedly kidnapped from the Ichhra neighbourhood.

According to their family, the sisters — identified as 11-year-old Ayesha Gulzar and 12-year-old Fatima Gulzar — went to attend the school, however, did not return home in the afternoon.

“One of them is a grade five student and the other is in grade six at a local school in Ichhra,” the family said.

Police received a formal complaint from the parents and said they would investigate the case from all angles.

DIG Adil also took notice of the incident and directed the Model Town superintendent of police to immediately take action against the suspects and recover the girls.