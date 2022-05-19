SHO’s target killing fuels terror resurgence concerns

SHO Peshawar Shahpur Police was gunned down in an “apparent target killing” incident by unidentified terrorists on Thursday, giving rise to the concerns about resurgence of terrorism in the province.

SHO Shakeel Khan was fired upon and killed by unidentified attackers on the motorway bridge in Chamkani area of Peshawar.

According to investigator, SHO Shahpur Police Shakeel Khan was on the way to the police station when his vehicle was targeted by terrorists from a short distance.

The SHO was alone in his car when he came under the attack.

According to Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ijaz Khan, the assailants were not motorcyclists but came in a white car, got out of the vehicle with Kalashnikovs and 9mm pistols and attacked the SHO’s vehicle.

The attackers fired multiple gunshots on the vehicle, leaving SHO Shakeel dead on the spot.

It is to be recalled that on Tuesday, another similar major attack took place in Peshawar Sarki Gate in the inner city area within the limits of Yakatoot police station where an inspector of Intelligence Bureau (IB) was killed and two other IB personnel were injured.

According to police, Inspector Najeeb, Assistant Sub-Inspector Amanullah, his brother Junaid Khan and his sister-in-law were in the vehicle when the unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on them from inside their vehicle.

Amanullah and Junaid were critically injured and were rushed to the hospital whereas Inspector Najeeb succumbed to his injuries instantly. Condition of the injured inspectors is said to be stable.

After the incident, a large contingent of local police, Counter-Terrorism Department Police and intelligence personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area and launched a search-and-rescue operation.

In an another similar attack that took place a couple of days ago, two shopkeepers belonging to the Sikh community in Sarband area, on the outskirts of Peshawar, were shot dead by terrorists on motorcycles in Battatil Bazaar.