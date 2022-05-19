NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey vow to strengthen trade relations

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, USA - MAY 18: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) meets Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, United States on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

NEW YORK: In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed commitment to work with Ankara to enhance economic cooperation and unleash the full potential of Pakistan-Turkey trade relations.

This was agreed upon on the sidelines of a ministerial-level meeting on the Global Food Security Call to Action held in New York, the Foreign Office said.

The two diplomats agreed to remain in close contact to maintain the upward trajectory and add momentum to the friendly ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

Expressing satisfaction over the excellent bilateral partnership between the two countries, Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further enhance its wide-ranging cooperation with Turkey.

He noted that in November, the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey would be celebrated in a befitting manner.

Zardari also thanked Ankara for its steadfast support and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He also briefed his counterpart on the so-called “Delimitation Commission” and India’s illegal steps in the occupied region.

Views were also exchanged on various international issues.

He appreciated Turkey’s role and contributions toward the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

He appreciated Turkey’s support to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

