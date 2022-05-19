NATIONAL

ECP decision on disqualification of Punjab defectors of PTI tomorrow

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 8: Pakistan security forces take security measures around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building as members of Pakistani opposition parties' led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) hold a protest on alleging a rigging in general elections in Pakistan which were held on July 25, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 08, 2018. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

— With Damocles sword of Supreme Court defections ruling hanging over Hamza Shehbaz, his future as Punjab chief minister hangs in balance

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce its verdict on a reference seeking the disqualification of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who crossed the floor and voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Hamza Shehbaz during the election for the office of Punjab chief minister.

The top election agency was scheduled to deliver its verdict on Wednesday but postponed it after the Supreme Court, while announcing its verdict on a presidential reference seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, ruled that votes cast by lawmakers against the instructions of their parliamentary party cannot be counted and must be disregarded.

The commission reportedly approached the Supreme Court to secure a copy of the verdict to decide on the reference.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja also chaired a meeting where the apex court’s verdict was mulled over.

Shehbaz was elected as the province’s new chief executive on April 16 after a chaotic session of the Punjab Assembly where legislators of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) scuffled with one another.

He polled 197 votes — including from 24 PTI parliamentarians, two independents and the lone Rah-i-Haq Party lawmaker — while his opponent, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, a joint candidate of the PTI and Q League, failed to secure a single vote from the assembly since the two parties boycotted the voting process.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) a reference against 26 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers seeking their lifetime disqualification on charges of violating party discipline.

PTI lawmakers who voted in favour of Shehbaz included Abdul Aleem Khan, Asad Khokhar, Nauman Langrial, Ejaz Alam Augustine, Ajmal Cheema, Saeed Akbar, Faisal Jawana, and Zawar Warraich, among others.

The reference, however, couldn’t be applied to independent lawmakers including Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Ahmed Ali, Jugnu Mohsin, Bilal Asghar Warraich and Raja Sagheer.

Subsequently, on April 20, Speaker Elahi forwarded to the commission the reference against the defecting lawmakers seeking their lifetime disqualification under Article-63 of the Constitution on charges of violating party discipline.

Previous articleHamza says will remain in office ‘as long as Allah wills it’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Hamza says will remain in office ‘as long as Allah wills it’

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz, who many believe ceased to be Punjab chief minister after a verdict of the Supreme Court on the status of turncoats,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abid Sher returns after four years in self-exile

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Abid Sher Ali returned from London on Thursday after living in self-exile for more than four years. Ali,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six shops gutted in Kashmir fire

KAHUTA: Goods worth millions of rupees stored in six shops were destroyed after a fire ripped through a market in Halan Shumali, a suburban...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan’s Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, TTP

KABUL: The Taliban have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group following talks between the two sides in...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC tells Cheema his petition against sacking comes under LHC jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Thursday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his removal by the federal government against the will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Noor Jehan arrested with BLA’s Majeed Brigade member: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson of Balochistan government, Farah Azeem Shah Wednesday said that a woman namely Noor Jehan was arrested along with an alleged member of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghanistan’s Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, TTP

KABUL: The Taliban have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group following talks between the two sides in...

IHC tells Cheema his petition against sacking comes under LHC jurisdiction

‘Next Messi’ Bojan learned, suffered in itinerant career

‘Transmitting violence’: Livestream video’s dark side

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.