NATIONAL

PM sets up task force on climate change

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani residents cool off at Clifton beach during a heat wave in Karachi on May 21, 2018. - Residents of Pakistan's largest city Karachi were urged to seek shelter Monday as the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit), sparking fears of widespread heatstroke during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned the sweltering heat would continue throughout the week, forecasting daytime temperatures of between 40-43 degrees. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif constituted a task force to deal with the pressing issue of climate change in the country, his office said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting amid the recent heatwave and direct consequences of climate change in Pakistan, the office said in a statement.

Currently, climate change has severely affected Pakistan, causing the ongoing intense heat wave across different parts of the country, wildfires in the northern areas, water and food shortages, and the melting of the Shishper glacier in the Karakoram mountain range which recently resulted in a big accident.

The prime minister directed the task force to develop a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change, avoid a repeat of the Shishper glacier incidents in the future and solve the water and food shortages in the country, the statement said.

He said the strategy should also encompass steps for water conservation and protection of existing reservoirs and forests.

The meeting was informed that climate change is the core reason behind the recent heatwave in Pakistan, the statement said, adding that the country is faced with the threat of a water shortage which will have direct repercussions on the agriculture sector.

Sharif ordered the immediate launch of a public awareness campaign for water conservation and urgent measures to be taken for the storage of rainwater before the onset of the monsoon.

The prime minister also requested that the ministry of education should guarantee that standard operating protocols for heatwaves in public and private schools are followed, according to the statement.

Previous articleMusk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
Next articleJaved Iqbal wins best actor, best director honours at British film festival
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Won’t tolerate any attempt to harm CPEC: Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically said his government will not tolerate any attempt designed to harm the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Saudi reiterate desire to strengthen ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing ties between the two nations which are based on common religion,...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC verdict on request to interpret floor-crossing law today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce its decision on a presidential reference seeking its interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution, which is related...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP decision on disqualification of defecting PTI lawmakers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its verdict on a reference seeking the disqualification of 25 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who crossed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Javed Iqbal wins best actor, best director honours at British film festival

LONDON: Javed Iqbal, a film based on the bone-chilling story of a namesake serial killer who was sentenced to death in 2000 for murdering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two TTP terrorists killed in N. Waziristan offensive: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in a clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said on Tuesday. The security forces conducted an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Javed Iqbal wins best actor, best director honours at British film...

LONDON: Javed Iqbal, a film based on the bone-chilling story of a namesake serial killer who was sentenced to death in 2000 for murdering...

PM sets up task force on climate change

Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

Two TTP terrorists killed in N. Waziristan offensive: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.