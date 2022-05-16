Sports

Mathews closes in on 150 despite Nayeem’s double strike

By AFP
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 16, 2022. (Photo by Munir uz ZAMAN / AFP) (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHITTAGONG: Angelo Mathews remained unbeaten on 147 as Sri Lanka reached lunch at 327-6 on day two of the second Test Monday after Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan struck twice in one over.

Sri Lanka began the day at 258-4 with Mathews on 114. He and Dinesh Chandimal, who made 66, extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 136 when Nayeem made the breakthrough.

In the 24th over of the session, Chandimal attempted a pre-meditated reverse sweep but failed to make contact and was given out lbw, upheld on review.

Nayeem celebrated his third wicket of the innings and soon had a fourth when he bowled wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who made only three, four balls later.

Ramesh Mendis (1) was batting with Mathews at the break.

Bangladesh missed a chance to dismiss Mathews on 119 in the fourth over of the day.

Khaled Ahmed the Sri Lankan with an outswinger but there was no appeal for a catch behind, despite technology suggesting Mathews had edged the ball.

Mathews has hit 18 fours and a six while Nayeem has bowling figures of 4-87.

AFP

