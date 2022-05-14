Opinion

A public leader

By Editor's Mail
24
0

Imran Khan is a public leader. Imran Khan has prepared his nation in such a way that they have the courage to raise their heads even after Imran Khan. Imran Khan introduced the youth to their Islamic heroes by showing Ertugrul Ghazi drama. Prior to Imran Khan, people lived for themselves. They were concerned with themselves and their families only. No one was aware of what Pakistan was going through. Everyone was materialistic. Since Imran Khan arrived, our youth has found a true hero. Pakistan has developed into a nation. No corrupt or unscrupulous person can govern this country anymore. In the upcoming elections, Pakistan as a whole is going to make history by standing together. In the history of Pakistan, the name Imran Khan will be associated with faithful leaders of Pakistan such as Khan Liaquat Ali Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
ASAD HANIF
OKARA

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScarcity of colleges in Sindh
Next articlePower corrupts
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

PTI’s Claims

Former PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) levelled a fresh series of accusations against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). PTI alleged that PML-N is...
Read more
Letters

Power corrupts

Our politicians have all the wisdom while in opposition and they point to every transgression of the sitting government with full force. However, they...
Read more
Letters

Scarcity of colleges in Sindh

Education is the most salient need which depicts the real image of society. One without education is like a bird without wings, a body...
Read more
Comment

Electoral consequences?

While there was never an expectation from the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that it would solve the most pressing issues...
Read more
Comment

Constitutional provisions about the armed forces

Duly extended service tenure of incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is due to expire in November 2022. A lot...
Read more
Comment

Fast track to complete democracy; an anticipated Pakistani experience!

With the recently ousted Prime Minister of the country, former pace bowler Imran Khan, on a whirlwind tour of major small and big urban...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Speakers in Birmingham express concern over Indian atrocities in IIOJK

BIRMINGHAM: Speakers at a conference organized by the All Parties Kashmir Coordinating Committee in Birmingham, UK, expressed deep concern over the ongoing Indian atrocities...

NA-240 by-elections: PTI candidate’s nomination papers rejected

‘Plot to kill me hatched,’ Imran Khan tells charged crowd in Sialkot

PTI’s Claims

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.