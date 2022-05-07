NATIONAL

Wheat flour price increased by Rs10.50 per kilogramme

By Staff Report
A worker checks flour during the wheat grind process at a mill in Karachi on January 21, 2020. - Local media reports said that Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (PECC) on January 20 approved a proposal to import 300,000 tons of wheat to overcome a nationwide shortage that had dramatically raised prices of the food staple. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Flour producers across Multan on Saturday announced an increase of Rs10.50 per kilogramme in commodity price after which the rate of 20 kilogrammes bag increased by Rs210.

With the increase, the latest price of the 20 kilogrammes bag surged to Rs1,310 from Rs1,100. The price of 10 kilogrammes bag has also increased by Rs110 to Rs660 from Rs550.

The new and revised rate list has been issued by the producers. They argued that they have increased the flour price due to the increased price of wheat in the market.

“The flour mill owners are buying the wheat at Rs2,425 per maund much more than the rate fixed by the government,” the union of mill owners maintained.

Sources said that the price of bread will be increased eventually with the price hike in flour prices.

The move comes after the crisis in Ukraine shut off access to cheaper wheat from the Black Sea region, particularly affecting exports to the Middle East and north African region.

Last week, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation warned there was a danger of severe hunger, as the war in Ukraine threatened supplies of key staple crops.

Staff Report

