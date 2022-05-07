Sharif enters election mode, to address rally in Swat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address his first public gathering after assuming office later today in Besham city of Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

The rally is a part of his party’s mass contact campaign preparations for which are still underway.

Sharif is expected to announce a historic development package for the socio-economic development of the mountainous city.

Talking to Pakistan Television, Sharif’s adviser Amir Muqam, who also hails from the city, said the people of Shangla are looking forward to seeing Sharif who has earned a repute of a hardworking politician.

He said as the PML-N’s mass contact campaign is going on, another public gathering will be held in Swabi on Wednesday, and PM Shehbaz will also address the people there.

The PML-N leader blamed the previous government, saying it failed to fulfil its commitment during the last four years and instead put the people under a debt burden.