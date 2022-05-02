NATIONAL

Customs record burnt in Quetta office fire

By Monitoring Report
Paramilitary soldiers patrol near the Pakistan Stock Exchange building following an attack by gunmen in Karachi on June 29, 2020. - At least six people were killed when gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 9, with a policeman among the dead after the assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at the trading floor, authorities said. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

QUETTA: A fire erupted at the Customs Intelligence office in the Airport Road neighbourhood of Quetta on Sunday, injuring one.

According to police, the man received wounds and was shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical aid. His identity could not be ascertained immediately.

A nearby house was reportedly engulfed with fire after the blast. However, efforts were underway to extinguish the fire.

According to police, all items, including records and files, at the office had been reduced to ash as a result of the fire.

Law and enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad personnel reached the site and started an investigation to ascertain the nature of explosion.

Previous articleChinese aid illuminates houses, helps fishermen in Gwadar
Next articleIHC bars FIA, police from going after PTI leadership
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

MQM-P suggests five names for Sindh governor’s post

MQM-P has suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor, party sources said Monday. Sources privy to the matter said that the names have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran reiterates ‘US regime-change conspiracy’ allegations by sharing a video

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his "US regime-change conspiracy" allegations on Monday as he shared a video of a US analyst to 'corroborate'...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC bars FIA, police from going after PTI leadership

LAHORE: A blasphemy case filed against the top leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) made the party reach out to the Islamabad High Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese aid illuminates houses, helps fishermen in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Khaliq, a labourer from Gwadar district of Balochistan, used to suffer in hot weather and have his pre-dawn fast-breaking meals in darkness...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza orders provision of free medicines at public hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to ensure the provision of free medicines at public...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI Islamabad march is now ‘slavery unacceptable’ march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday gave a message to the nation in which he said that those people who cherish...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Delhi driver grows garden on autorickshaw roof to beat the heat

NEW DELHI: Yellow and green autorickshaws are ubiquitous on New Delhi's roads but Mahendra Kumar's vehicle stands out -- it has a garden on...

IHC bars FIA, police from going after PTI leadership

Customs record burnt in Quetta office fire

Chinese aid illuminates houses, helps fishermen in Gwadar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.