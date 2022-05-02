Customs record burnt in Quetta office fire

QUETTA: A fire erupted at the Customs Intelligence office in the Airport Road neighbourhood of Quetta on Sunday, injuring one.

According to police, the man received wounds and was shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical aid. His identity could not be ascertained immediately.

A nearby house was reportedly engulfed with fire after the blast. However, efforts were underway to extinguish the fire.

According to police, all items, including records and files, at the office had been reduced to ash as a result of the fire.

Law and enforcement agencies along with bomb disposal squad personnel reached the site and started an investigation to ascertain the nature of explosion.