PM commends great UAE support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned home on Sunday after completing his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia. On his way back home, he made a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sharif and Al Nahyan discussed advancing the longstanding relations between the two nations, and the prospects of propelling cooperation on various fronts.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The meeting took place at Qasr al-Shati Palace where the crown prince wished Sharif success in leading Pakistan towards further progress and prosperity over the coming period.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the advent of Eid ul-Fitr and wished progress and development to the Islamic world and all nations of the world.

Al Nahyan emphasised the historical relations between the two nations and the valuable contributions made by the Pakistani community in the UAE to his country’s successful development drive.

He wished for permanent stability to prevail for the benefit of all peoples of the region, stressing UAE’s support for all steps conducive to achieving peace and cooperation in the region and the whole world.

Sharif thanked Al Nahyan for the warm reception and congratulations on assuming the office, commending the UAE’s great support for his country in the development field.

He stressed his keenness to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates in various fields and to exchange views on the latest developments in the region and the world.

The delegation that attended the meeting included Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood.