World

IS ‘Beatle’ Kotey sentenced to life in jail by US court

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Alexanda Kotey, part of the so-called Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the “Beatles,” was sentenced to life in prison Friday, with relatives of victims addressing him and another member directly in the US court.

Kotey, a 38-year-old former British national, pleaded guilty in September, admitting his role in the deaths of four American hostages in Syria as well as the kidnapping and torture of other journalists and relief workers.

He was captured along with another former “Beatle,” El Shafee Elsheikh, by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq before being flown to the United States in 2020 to face trial.

Elsheikh was found guilty of all charges earlier this month, and will be sentenced on August 19.

Both men on Friday appeared in the court in Alexandria, near Washington, where the relatives of their victims were given an opportunity to speak.

“You abducted, tortured, and even participated in the murder of good and innocent people and now you have to live with that for the rest of your lives,” Bethany Haines, daughter of one of the victims, told the men.

“You both have lost,” added the young British woman, whose father David Haines, a relief worker, was beheaded by the third “Beatle,” Mohammed Emwazi, who was killed in a 2015 drone strike.

The nickname was given to the hostage-takers — who grew up and were radicalized in London — by their captives because of their British accents.

Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, the “Beatles” are accused of abducting at least 27 other journalists and relief workers from the United States, Britain, Europe, New Zealand, Russia and Japan.

Some were executed, their deaths filmed for IS propaganda videos that shocked the world, while others were released for ransoms.

‘The loss of a child’

Among the victims was American journalist Steven Sotloff, whose mother Shirley on Friday repeatedly urged the two men to “open your eyes please and look at me.”

“How do you begin to describe the unimaginable impact of the loss of a child, taken in the prime of his young adult life, and how it affects you as a parent, sibling, nephew, cousin, friend, lover?” she said.

“Steven’s death was like a global worldwide horror movie that was witnessed live and continues to be replayed with the click of a button for millions to see.”

The mother of aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was initially held by the “Beatles” but was later turned over to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who reportedly raped her repeatedly, also spoke in court.

“We have learned some things, and while they are stories of rape, beatings, terror and horror, I am thankful for each shred of truth no matter how painful it is to hear,” she said.

“I am not seeking revenge. I simply want the truth. I believe that is the best way forward for us and our family.”

IS announced Mueller’s death in February 2015, saying she was killed in a Jordanian airstrike, a claim disputed by US authorities.

Kotey did not speak or show any emotion as Judge TS Ellis handed down the sentence, but his lawyers said that he was remorseful and had agreed to meet the families of his victims.

The judge said that as part of the plea bargain, prosecutors had pledged to facilitate his transfer to Britain within 15 years.

Previous articlePTI moves intra-court appeal in LHC against oath of office to Hamza
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Virus might be behind mystery child hepatitis cases: US agency

NEW YORK: Nine young children from Alabama affected by a mysterious hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) all tested positive for a common pathogen called...
Read more
World

Police in India arrest seven people for desecrating mosques

Police in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh arrested seven people on Thursday for allegedly throwing pieces of pork, letters abusing Muslims and torn...
Read more
World

Blast kills more than 50 worshippers at Kabul mosque

A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, amid a series of attacks on...
Read more
World

42 hurt in violence at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound: Palestinian Red Crescent

At least 42 people were injured by Israeli police's actions against Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said,...
Read more
World

Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia hoping for new era in ties

ANKARA/RIYADH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday in the first high-level visit in years which he hopes will herald...
Read more
World

Taiwan faces largest COVID-19 outbreak yet

Taiwan, which had been living mostly free of COVID-19, is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic with over 11,000...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

In telephonic conversation, Bajwa, Gates discuss polio drive, Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-chair Bill Gates held a telephonic conversation on Saturday. According to...

Imran asks Alvi, top judge to investigate Lettergate

Pakistan, India reel under intense heat wave

Boehly consortium to be named as preferred bidder for Chelsea: reports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.