Aid group reports surging numbers in child abuse in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An aid group dedicated to child protection said its data shows assaults and sexual abuse of children have surged by nearly a third in the country last year.

The organisation’s director said she fears an increase in “dark web” gangs trading in child pornography and buying and selling children are to blame for the increase, along with lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sahil organisation said the number of cases increased 30 percent in 2021, compared to the year before. The group has been tracking child sexual abuse and working on child protection programs for more than 25 years.

In its annual report entitled “Cruel Numbers,” the group says there were 3,852 cases of child sexual abuse in 2021 in Pakistan, including child marriages — or over 10 assaults per day.

Sahil records cases reported daily in more than 80 national and regional publications across Pakistan. Roughly 80 percent of those cases result in charges, the report said, noting that the vast majority of abuse cases rarely get reported.

According to the data, 54 percent of the victims were girls and 46 percent were boys. The sexual abuse of boys mostly took place between the ages of 6 and 16, girls were abused at an even younger age.