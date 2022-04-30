NATIONAL

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party workers and supporters to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

The PTI chief, in a video message on social media, said that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed in the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

He urged every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the blatant insult of his country.

Imran lashed out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet, saying that the former is being referred to as “crime minister” and he has corruption cases against him while 60 per cent of the cabinet’s members are also out on bail.

“I want to give a message to all of Pakistan to start preparing from now. The start of our preparation will be chaand raat (eve of Eid) and I want to say specifically to the youth that you have to come out with flags and tell the whole world that the Pakistani nation is alive.”

He predicted that the march to Islamabad would be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s history and a “sea of people” would flood into the city and give the message that “never after this will any foreign country be able to place a corrupt group over us and Pakistan’s nation will make its own decisions.”

Earlier on Tuesday, he had elaborated that the march’s purpose would be to give the US the message that Pakistan is a “free country” and urged his supporters to gather people from every village, street and locality and prepare them for the movement for “true freedom”.

On Wednesday, he had said that “I want two million people to come to Islamabad when I give the call. I want all of you to go to the people and preach to them about our movement for true freedom.”

The PTI chairman claims that his government was sent packing and PM Shehbaz’s regime was subsequently “imposed” on the country as part of a “conspiracy” hatched by the US against his insistence of having an independent foreign policy.

“This conspiracy started when the US decided to remove Imran Khan,” the PTI chairman had said on Tuesday. “Their secretary Donald Lu came to our US ambassador and threatened him that if Imran Khan wasn’t removed Pakistan would have to face difficulties. He also said that if Imran Khan was removed by the no-confidence vote, Pakistan would be forgiven.”

