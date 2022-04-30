World

Germany takes Italy to UN court again over Nazi compensation claims

By Reuters

Germany has filed a case against Italy at the highest United Nations court because Rome continues to allow victims of Nazi war crimes to claim compensation from the German state even after an earlier ruling that such claims violated international law.

Germany’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), published on the court website late on Friday, says Italy continues to allow compensation claims to be brought in domestic courts despite the ICJ’s 2012 ruling that this violated Berlin’s right to immunity under international law.

Berlin says that since the 2012 ruling, there have been more than 25 new compensation claims filed in Italy against the German state for damages arising from Nazi crimes during World War II. In many of these cases, courts have ordered Germany to pay compensation.

To satisfy the claims in two such cases, Italian courts are trying to seize properties in Rome owned by the German state.

Germany says it has filed the case at the ICJ now because an Italian court has said it will decide by May 25 whether to force a sale of the buildings, some of which house German cultural, archeological, historical and educational institutions.

Berlin has asked the court to take so-called provisional measures to ensure Italy does not publicly auction off the property while its wider case over compensation claims is being considered. No date has yet been set for a provisional measures hearing but one is expected within the next few weeks.

It generally takes years for the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to issue a final decision in cases.

The dispute over World War II compensation claims started in 2008 when Italy’s highest court ruled that Germany should pay around 1 million euros to families of nine people who were among 203 killed by the German army in Civitella, Tuscany in 1944.

A number of similar compensation claims followed.

Germany has argued it has already compensated for World War II injustices in extensive peace and reparations treaties with affected countries, paying out billions of euros since the war ended with the Nazi regime’s defeat in 1945.

Previous articleVirat Kohli hits laborious 58 to overcome alarming IPL batting slump
Next articleImran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Iran-Saudi tensions near end, Iraq PM says

BAGHDAD: An end to years of tension between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia is near, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said in an...
Read more
World

IS ‘Beatle’ Kotey sentenced to life in jail by US court

WASHINGTON: Alexanda Kotey, part of the so-called Islamic State kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles," was sentenced to life in prison Friday, with relatives...
Read more
World

Virus might be behind mystery child hepatitis cases: US agency

NEW YORK: Nine young children from Alabama affected by a mysterious hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) all tested positive for a common pathogen called...
Read more
World

Police in India arrest seven people for desecrating mosques

Police in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh arrested seven people on Thursday for allegedly throwing pieces of pork, letters abusing Muslims and torn...
Read more
World

Blast kills more than 50 worshippers at Kabul mosque

A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, amid a series of attacks on...
Read more
World

42 hurt in violence at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound: Palestinian Red Crescent

At least 42 people were injured by Israeli police's actions against Palestinians at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran Khan reacts to Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has distanced himself from the Pakistani pilgrims, who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during...

Imran announces long march towards Islamabad in last week of May

Germany takes Italy to UN court again over Nazi compensation claims

Virat Kohli hits laborious 58 to overcome alarming IPL batting slump

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.