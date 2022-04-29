Opinion

Balochistan conundrum

By Editorial

With democracy retuning to Pakistan after the end of Gen Ziaul Haq’s military rule, Baloch nationalist leaders formed political parties which promised to get more rights and larger autonomy for Balochistan through peaceful struggle. In the 1988 elections Akbar Bugti became CM of the province with a number of former student leaders occupying ministries or constitutional offices. The BNP(M) swept the 1997 elections and was able to form a coalition government in Balochistan with Akhtar Mengal as  Chief Minister. With Bugti, Akhtar Mengal and  Abdul Malik Baloch vowing to achieve Baloch rights through peaceful means , there was no terrorism in the province, no attack on outsiders or on the forces.

Things changed radically after Gen Musharraf overthrew an elected government in September 1999 and took recourse to use of force against those agitating peacefully for Balochistan’s rights. Within months, reports of forced disappearances started appearing. Hell was let loose when Bugti was killed in August 2006 and there were mass disappearances and extra-judicial killings of the Baloch youth. This gave a lease of life to insurgency that has continued to spread. The profiling of Baloch students in other provinces is also leading more young people to join the militants

The Islamabad High Court has taken a timely action to appoint a commission headed by the Senate Chairman to investigate the grievances of Baloch students. As Chief Justice Athar Minallah pointed out, it appeared on the basis of what had been observed during the proceedings that the grievances regarding racial discrimination, enforced disappearances and lack of response by state functionaries are not unfounded.

The real issue however lies in Balochistan

The suicide attack by an educated Baloch woman on Chinese nationals in Karachi has led some of the country’s senior politicians to ask the authorities to take the incident as a final wake-up call. PML(N) Senator Mushahid Hussain, PPP  Senator  Raza Rabbani and  PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar have separately sought the resolution of the issue of missing persons at the earliest as a major confidence-building measure to end the sense of deprivation among the Baloch people. They were unanimous in saying that the solution to Balochistan’s woes lies in political dialogue and not military operations. One hopes the coalition government would to take up the issue with the establishment.

 

 

Previous articleLoad shedding gets worse
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

Load shedding gets worse

Load shedding is getting worse, and the country will have to survive another weekend, as temperatures keep on soaring, and increased temperatures make more...
Read more
Comment

Living with divisions

AT PENPOINT Shehbaz Sharif has formed a Cabinet, though it is not finished being sworn in. Perhaps it is symptomatic that the Cabinet ministers are...
Read more
Comment

Is Le Pen a French version of Imran Khan?

As a practitioner of semiotics, I follow speeches of national and international leaders and policymakers because their speeches are meant to be well constructed...
Read more
Comment

Learning from the Bangladesh model

Sri Lanka and Pakistan can follow the ‘Bangladesh Economic Miracle’ model to avert their economic crises. As Sri Lanka is going through an economic...
Read more
Editorials

The method in the madness

Having been relieved of the office of Prime Minister, Imran Khan has decided to bring down the entire system. Punjab is without a chief minister...
Read more
Editorials

The new Foreign Minister

PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhuttc Zardari’s taking oath as Foreign Minister and being assigned the Forein Affairs portfolio should bring a sense of completion to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran warns of issuing white paper against Sharif family

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday warned he would bring a white paper against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sharif family. Khan — on...

Armstrong sets 50m backstroke record

India says talks with Pakistan only after ‘terror’ stops

Police in India arrest seven people for desecrating mosques

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.