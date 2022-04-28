NATIONAL

NAB probe against Farah Khan

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorised an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi, a friend of former first lady Bushra Maneka and better known as Farah Khan, on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond declared sources of income and money laundering.

“The NAB has authorised an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses,” a notification issued by the anti-graft agency read.

In this regard, the agency’s Lahore director general has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter as per law.

A turnover of Rs847 million was reported in accounts suspected to be owned by Khan during the last three years which does not commensurate with her account profile. These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period.

According to a NAB spokesman, media reports were found where Khan was alleged to be involved in accumulating assets beyond means.

Previous articleHeat wave will disrupt public health, agriculture sector: minister
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Heat wave will disrupt public health, agriculture sector: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Thursday said her ministry had issued a heatwave alert to all provinces as a sudden rise...
Read more
NATIONAL

Response sought from dissident PTI MPs on reference seeking disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed some 20 dissident MPs from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to submit their written responses on references seeking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Profile: Bhutto scion appointed foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: The scion of one of Pakistan's most influential political dynasties was appointed foreign minister on Wednesday, the latest step up a ladder likely...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI challenges LHC verdict ordering administration of oath to Hamza

LAHORE: A day after Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to either administer the oath of office to chief minister-elect...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA speaker seeks record of ‘illegal’ recruitments by predecessor

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday sought details of allegedly illegal recruitments made by his predecessor Asad Qaiser from the assembly...
Read more
NATIONAL

PA session to vote on no-trust motion against deputy speaker adjourned

LAHORE: Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned until May 16 a crucial session of the Punjab Assembly without holding any proceedings on Thursday. A notification issued...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI challenges LHC verdict ordering administration of oath to Hamza

LAHORE: A day after Lahore High Court (LHC) directed Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema to either administer the oath of office to chief minister-elect...

NA speaker seeks record of ‘illegal’ recruitments by predecessor

Afridi relishing Lord’s ‘dream’ with Middlesex

PA session to vote on no-trust motion against deputy speaker adjourned

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.