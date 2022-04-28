NAB probe against Farah Khan

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorised an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi, a friend of former first lady Bushra Maneka and better known as Farah Khan, on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond declared sources of income and money laundering.

“The NAB has authorised an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses,” a notification issued by the anti-graft agency read.

In this regard, the agency’s Lahore director general has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter as per law.

A turnover of Rs847 million was reported in accounts suspected to be owned by Khan during the last three years which does not commensurate with her account profile. These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period.

According to a NAB spokesman, media reports were found where Khan was alleged to be involved in accumulating assets beyond means.