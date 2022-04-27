NATIONAL

Asim Ahmad appointed tax chief

By Staff Report
TO GO WITH PAKISTAN-ECONOMY-TAX,FOCUS BY NASIR JAFFRY A Pakistani pedestrian leaves the entrance of the headquarters of the Federal Board of Revenues (FBR) in Islamabad on November 14, 2012. Pakistan is banking on a new amnesty to bring millions of tax evaders into the revenue net but analysts warn the scheme is a charter for cheats that will encourage money laundering and could "destroy the tax system". The chairman of FBR Ali Arsahd Hakeem told AFP that the country's main revenue collection authority, is hoping to lure up to three million non-payers with a special offer, though he conceded it was a "gigantic task". Total tax revenue amounted to a paltry 9.6 percent of GDP in 2010-11, among the lowest in the world. AFP PHOTO/Aamir QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Asim Ahmad as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Ahmad has replaced Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed. A notification to this effect has also been issued by Establishment Division.

“With the approval of the federal government, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1970, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

The development comes after the cabinet which met in Islamabad under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s chair approved Ahmed’s appointment as the new FBR boss.

A BPS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), Ahmad has previously served as the interim chairman of the revenue body between April 9 to August 24 in 2021 before he was replaced following a cyberattack on taxpayers’ data.

Staff Report

