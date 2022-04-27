Asim Ahmad appointed tax chief

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Asim Ahmad as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Ahmad has replaced Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed. A notification to this effect has also been issued by Establishment Division.

“With the approval of the federal government, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1970, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification read.

The development comes after the cabinet which met in Islamabad under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s chair approved Ahmed’s appointment as the new FBR boss.

A BPS-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), Ahmad has previously served as the interim chairman of the revenue body between April 9 to August 24 in 2021 before he was replaced following a cyberattack on taxpayers’ data.