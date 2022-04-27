NATIONAL

Transfers, postings in civil service

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday posted Syed Asif Haider Shah, a BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as Climate Division secretary, while Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq has been transferred and posted as Information Technology Division secretary.

According to a series of notifications issued by the Establishment Division, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, a BPS-21 officer of the PAS cadre, who was serving as additional secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has been made officer on special duty (OSD) and directed to report back to the Establishment Division.

Similarly, Finance Division Additional Secretary Sara Saeed, another BPS-21 officer of the PAS cadre, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary at the PMO.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, also a BPS-21 civil servant from the erstwhile DMG cadre, has been posted as Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary.

Likewise, Interior Division Additional Secretary Fakhar-i-Alam Irfan has been transferred to the Poverty Alleviation Division where he will serve as additional secretary (in-charge) of the ministry.

Similarly, Poverty Alleviation Division Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Staff Report

Asim Ahmad appointed tax chief

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Asim Ahmad as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Ahmad has replaced Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed. A notification...
What Imran couldn’t do in four years, Sharif has done in two weeks: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has done in two weeks what his predecessor,...
Woman graduate student behind suicide attack at Karachi university

KARACHI: A woman suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi was a teacher who had enrolled for a master’s degree months before...
Bilawal joins Sharif’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as the federal minister. Prime...
Pakistan urges strengthening of financial institutions for debt sustainability

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan, speaking on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, voiced concern over the increasing debt vulnerabilities of developing countries, and...
ECP adjourns proceedings in PTI funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) until May 10 while...
