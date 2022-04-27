Transfers, postings in civil service

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday posted Syed Asif Haider Shah, a BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, as Climate Division secretary, while Inter-Provincial Coordination Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq has been transferred and posted as Information Technology Division secretary.

According to a series of notifications issued by the Establishment Division, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, a BPS-21 officer of the PAS cadre, who was serving as additional secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has been made officer on special duty (OSD) and directed to report back to the Establishment Division.

Similarly, Finance Division Additional Secretary Sara Saeed, another BPS-21 officer of the PAS cadre, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary at the PMO.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, also a BPS-21 civil servant from the erstwhile DMG cadre, has been posted as Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary.

Likewise, Interior Division Additional Secretary Fakhar-i-Alam Irfan has been transferred to the Poverty Alleviation Division where he will serve as additional secretary (in-charge) of the ministry.

Similarly, Poverty Alleviation Division Secretary Muhammad Ali Shahzada has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.