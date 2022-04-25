Imran to address supporters in Multan on May 29: Qureshi

LAHORE: Referring to massive public gatherings of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that never in history have people so warmly welcomed a party after its ouster.

Addressing a corner meeting at Dolat Gate neighbourhood in Multan late on Sunday, he said that people had rejected the “imported” government.

“The way people are turning out at the PTI rallies is enough to show that they are not happy with the change of faces,” he remarked.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to simultaneously hear the foreign funding cases against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding if it did not do so, it would be safe to assume that it was part of a conspiracy to ban PTI and declare PTI chairman Imran Khan “ineligible” to contest the elections.

“The history of these political parties which today have formed the coalition government at Center is an open secret,” he said, adding” “Both PPP and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have seldom been cordial towards each other.

Similarly, Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had once said that he would drag PPP co-chairman on roads for corruption.”

Asking the gathering whether they would vote for the party’s “turncoats” in the next elections, the former foreign minister said his party had already sent references against these “deserters”.

Announcing that Khan would address the party’s rally in Multan on May 29, he asked the workers to start making arrangements for the event from now.