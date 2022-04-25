NATIONAL

FO wants to move on from ‘foreign plot’ to diplomacy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The foreign office on Monday sought to move on from the controversy surrounding the diplomatic cable, saying the National Security Committee (NSC) based on the assessment of all the stakeholders has already concluded that there was no foreign conspiracy to oust the government of prime minister Imran Khan.

Foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar began his press conference by stating that the briefing was taking place after a gap during which “a peaceful, democratic political transition has taken place in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan”.

Since the briefing was taking place after a hiatus because of the tumultuous last few weeks on the political front, most of the questions were directed at the spokesperson on the “Lettergate”.

The spokesperson made it clear that the NSC had already reached a conclusion that there was no foreign conspiracy to seek the ouster of Imran Khan. He went on to add that since the matter had already been settled the focus should be on “diplomacy” and on “our important relations in the best interest of Pakistan”.

As the lettergate further damaged bilateral ties between the two countries, the spokesperson said the core focus should be on “improving relationships with our partners and the United States”.

“The US is one of the key partners of Pakistan and both sides are keen to build on the long standing relations and as well as further strengthen and diversify our relations,” he added.

He called for avoiding making “irresponsible comments” since there was an element of “trust and confidentiality” central to conducting effective diplomacy for a country and such episodes carry the potential of undermining the diplomacy and complicating the country’s external relations.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had the full capability to defend its interests as well as promote its stability and security.

The statement clearly indicated that the new government wants to reset ties with the US.

On the claims by some PTI leaders that the classified communication sent by the Pakistani ambassador in Washington was withheld from the foreign minister, the spokesperson dismissed it as baseless.

“Assertions of holding back the telegram are unfounded and incorrect. Cypher telegram was received and appropriately shared with authorities concerned,” the spokesperson said.

To another question, Asim said protest was lodged with the US as soon as direction was given by the leadership. The infamous diplomatic cable was received on March 7 but the demarche was made to the US on March 31 after the meeting of NSC. Questions were asked as to why the then government took so long to take up the issue with Washington if there was a serious threat of regime change through a plot.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar in one her TV interviews claimed that the Pakistani ambassador recommended a demarche but then Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stopped the foreign office from doing so.

The spokesperson confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would undertake a bilateral visit to Saudi Arabia on April 27. Further details of the visit would be shared in due course of time, he added.

On the current border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the spokesperson insisted both were “brotherly countries” and consider terrorism as a serious threat for peace and stability. Asim called for effective cooperation between the two countries to halt cross border terrorist attacks.

There has been a surge in cross border terrorist attacks in recent weeks with scores of Pakistani soldiers were martyred. Pakistan reportedly launched air strikes in Kunar and Khost provinces to target the terror hideouts.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the cross border attacks and said terrorists were operating out of Afghanistan with impunity.

After Pakistan’s strong warning, official sources told media that the Taliban government was taking steps to shift some of the terrorists from border areas to other parts in order to stop further attacks against Pakistani security forces.

Previous articlePakistan registers slight shift in its Afghanistan outlook: PIPS
Next articleEU, India agree to broaden ties amid Ukraine war
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan registers slight shift in its Afghanistan outlook: PIPS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s outlook of Afghanistan seems to have slightly changed during the first quarter of this year due to the neighbouring country’s security loopholes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily update: 100 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 100 new Covid-19 cases and no more deaths from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the ministry of health said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hearing of Elahi’s request for police case against Hamza deferred

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Monday deferred hearing on the petition of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking registration...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police say traced whereabouts of missing Karachi teen

KARACHI: Karachi police on Monday traced the whereabouts of Dua Zehra, a 14-year-old girl purportedly kidnapped from the Al Falah Society neighbourhood of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Narowal admin imposes penalty on unregistered tractors, workshops

LAHORE: In compliance with the directions of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the deputy commissioner of Narowal has imposed and received Rs712,500...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian security officials claim to arrest nine Pakistan citizens, seize drugs

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities on Monday claimed to have arrested nine Pakistan nationals on suspicion of smuggling a large cache of drugs into the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Spanish clubs face English challenge

MANCHESTER: Real Madrid and Villarreal stand in the way of Manchester City and Liverpool taking their battle for domestic honours to the biggest stage of all...

Yasir Arafat reveals Shah Rukh Khan himself offered contract to join KKR

Hasan Ali picks up 9 wickets as Lancashire thrash Gloucestershire

Harbhajan Singh lavishes praise on ‘future legend’ Babar Azam

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.