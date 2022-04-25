NATIONAL

5-member Prosecutor Committee notified to pursue the Priyantha Kumara case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: For pursuing the Priyantha Kumara case in the High Court, the Punjab Prosecution Department has issued notification regarding the constitution of a five-member prosecutors committee.

Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar informed this while chairing an important held here on Monday.

He said the committee comprises of Additional Prosecutor General Khuram Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Deputy Prosecutor General Asmat Ullah Khan, Deputy Prosecutor General Asghar Ali and Deputy Prosecutor General Rai Akhtar Hussain.

Secretary Prosecutor Nadeem Sarwar has said that highly professional prosecutors were included in the committee which would apprise the Secretary Prosecution about the progress of the case on each hearing in the High Court.

Staff Report

