World

Xi Jinping unanimously elected delegate to 20th CPC National Congress

By Agencies

Xi Jinping was elected delegate to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the CPC Guangxi regional congress by a unanimous vote on Friday.

A total of 2,300 delegates will be elected by 38 electoral units across China by the end of June. Later this year, the delegates are expected to attend the national congress, a high-profile political event held every five years to discuss and decide the Party’s key issues.

The name of Xi, general secretary of the current CPC Central Committee, was put to the vote in the electoral unit of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region after he was nominated by the CPC Central Committee as a candidate for delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress.

According to an earlier report by the Xinhua News Agency, Party leaders were assigned to local electoral units in the 19th CPC National Congress elections in 2017 to demonstrate the Party leadership’s focus on regional development. Some provinces or regions were considered “battlefields of poverty alleviation,” some were on the frontline of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, and others were ethnic minority areas.

Guangxi, a mainly minority ethnic region in southern China bordering Vietnam, is considered an important stop for cross-border trade with Southeast Asia.

During the Guangxi CPC congress held on Thursday and Friday in the capital city Nanning, regional delegates said that Xi’s election represents the shared aspiration of more than 2.5 million Party members and over 150,000 grass-roots Party organizations in the region.

The Party’s 20th national congress comes at an important time after the Party announced the realization of its first centenary goal – building a moderately prosperous society in all respects – and has embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country.

Previous articlePaceman Mohammad Amir signs for Gloucestershire
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Iran says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia resumed in Baghdad

TEHRAN: Rival regional powers Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed talks in the Iraqi capital after they were suspended in March, Iran's semi-official Nour News...
Read more
World

Aid groups push to feed Yemen’s hungry millions during Ramadan ceasefire

HAJJAH/AL MAHRA: A two-month ceasefire has given aid groups a chance to step up aid to Yemen's hungry millions, but malnutrition ravaging children is...
Read more
World

Military aid and arms for Ukraine

PARIS: Several Western countries have provided Ukraine with military aid and weapons, since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24. Announced deliveries have mainly involved...
Read more
World

Russian general says Moscow aims to capture southern Ukraine

Kyiv: A Russian general declared on Friday that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider war aims than it...
Read more
World

Thailand drops on-arrival Covid-19 tests for vaccinated visitors

Bangkok: Thailand on Friday announced the end of compulsory Covid-19 tests for vaccinated travellers, as the country steps up efforts to revive its pandemic-thumped...
Read more
World

Palestinians clash with Israeli police at Jerusalem holy site, 31 injured

JERUSALEM: At least 31 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Friday, Palestinian medics said, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India warns nationals against studying in Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Higher education authorities in India have urged nationals not to enrol in any college or educational institution in Pakistan. In an advisory issued...

‘Imported’ government taking credit for PTI projects: Umar

ECP begins delimitation process for elections

Pakistan reports first polio case in 15 months

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.