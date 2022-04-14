Jerusalem’s Christian churches resist Israeli settlers

JERUSALEM: Churches in Jerusalem are up in arms against Jewish “radicals” who are settling in the Christian Quarter and threatening a fragile religious balance in the ancient Holy City.

“We have a major problem here,” said Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilus III in Jerusalem’s Old City, which is split into historic Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Armenian quarters. “Jerusalem also has her Christian character, and that is what is threatened,” he told AFP, as Christian worshippers readied for Easter celebrations. The patriarch charged that hardline Jewish settlers, known for a push to take over properties of Palestinian families, are also waging a campaign for control of Christian-owned lands. “Those radicals are driven by their ideology,” Theophilus III said. “Their ideology is the syndrome of messianism, when they claim ‘we want to redeem the Holy Land from the profanes’.” The nationalist settler group Ateret Cohanim has worked to “Judaise” east Jerusalem — a Palestinian sector illegally annexed by Israel according to the UN — by purchasing real estate through front companies and then moving Jewish settlers in. Since 2005, the group and the Orthodox church have been engaged in a complex legal wrangle over ownership of an Old City hostel at the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Christian Quarter. The dispute took a fresh turn on March 27, when settlers took over part of the Petra Hotel by “breaking and entering”, according to the Greek Orthodox Church.

Theophilus III said the Israeli government “promised us that they will try their best to deal with this issue, and put pressure on those radical groups to get out”. But, after more than two weeks, the settlers are still there, he said. “It seems that the state doesn’t have the power or the will to (put pressure) on those people,” he added. ‘Big, big drama’ Hagit Ofran, of the Israeli anti-settler group Peace Now, said the dispute is “a big, big drama, because it’s such a strategic place at the entrance to the Christian Quarter, a huge compound where they can bring hundreds of settlers.” Ofran warned that “if they succeed, this is changing the whole character of the Old City — and of course of the Christian Quarter.”