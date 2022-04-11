NATIONAL

PTI requests SC to form full court to hear presidential reference

By News Desk

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) requested the Supreme Court on Monday to form a full court to hear the presidential reference seeking interpretation and scope of Article 63-A of the Constitution, regarding the disqualification of dissident PTI lawmakers.

Senior Advocate Babar Awan drafted the application and prayed to the apex court that the presidential reference be placed before a full court and include all the judges of the Supreme Court (SC) for the determination of questions raised.

“This CMA be allowed to uphold the dignity of all the constitutional institutions of Pakistan and to meet the ends of justice,” the application read.

A five-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is set to hear the matter tomorrow (Tuesday).

On Sunday, the SC fixed April 12 for the hearing of the presidential reference seeking interpretation and scope of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

Through the reference, the government sought the apex court’s advisory on the measures and steps to be “taken with the existing constitutional and legal framework to curb, deter and eradicate the cancerous practice of defection, floor crossing and vote-buying”.

That if the constitutional disapproval and prohibition against defection is effectively enforced with deterrence for the future as well, many such members shall stand disqualified for life under Article 62(1)(f) and will never be able to pollute the democratic streams.

 

News Desk

