NATIONAL

Rupee falls 0.32pc against dollar for 9th week

By News Desk
Counting pakistani currency

Rupee slipped by 0.32 percent (-Rs0.59) against the US dollar for the ninth straight week due to political uncertainty in the country and surging oil and commodity prices globally.

The rupee slipped from 184.09 to Rs184.68 against the American currency in the interbank market last week. The rupee plummeted to all-time low of 189.51 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday; however it recovered on Friday.

The rupee is likely to stay stable against the dollar this week after the central bank increased the interest rates and took measures to cut imports and reduce inflationary pressures. The analysts said that a new government is in the offing, which will end the political crisis, and the rupee may recover some of the losses of previous weeks.

There has been a concern that what would happen if the political conditions don’t normalise, but the currency market is unlikely to give a negative knee-jerk reaction to the fast-changing political developments,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “The central bank’s measures also gave confidence to investors and markets. We expect the rupee to be stable in the coming week,” he added.

While the pressure on the currency has been relieved for the time being, this war is far from won, according to a report. “There are some positives: remittances are expected to shoot up due to Ramzan, exports are following a robust trajectory, and outflows from SCRA [special convertible rupee account] have slowed down,” it said.

The report, citing analysts, said the central bank was targeting a real effective exchange rate of around 95 (it was 97.80, at the end of February) which would come to approximately 185/$ for today. “However, the new incoming government will need to get the IMF quickly back on track and garner support to boost reserves, and foreign investors will need to be wooed back.”

Interest rates may need another round of adjustment really soon and non-essential imports may require to be temporarily halted,” it added.

On Thursday, the central bank called for an emergency monetary policy meeting and sharply lifted the interest rates by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent. Although this was announced in the monetary policy statement on Thursday, trading in secondary markets and cut-offs from recently held auctions had already signalled a sharp lift off. “This showed SBP’s intent and resolve to combat the emerging situation proactively and was mostly cheered by the market,” the report said.

The rupee has set 18 all-time lowest levels in the interbank market against the greenback during the last 20 sessions. Overall, the local unit devalued by Rs27.25 during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 and Rs8.23 during the current year 2022.

Previous articleGold rises 1.1pc on risk aversion on weekly basis
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gold rises 1.1pc on risk aversion on weekly basis

Gold price surged 1.1 percent on a week-on-week (WoW) basis despite a broad-based dollar strength and a sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Treasury...
Read more
NATIONAL

Crude oil price rally cools down for second week

<span;>Crude oil futures lowered over one percent for the second week in a row on the back of the largest-ever release from US crude...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSX likely to have roller-coaster ride

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to have a roller-coaster ride owing to domestic political developments, as the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),...
Read more
NATIONAL

Freedom struggle begins against foreign conspiracy: PTI Chairman Imran Khan

A day after leaving office, former prime minister Imran Khan told his followers that Pakistan’s “freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP, Punjab and Sindh governors likely to resign: sources

Following the dismissal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Celebs lament fall of Imran Khan, return to ‘purana’ Pakistan

At the stroke of midnight, Imran Khan fell from power through a vote of a no-confidence, becoming the first prime minister in Pakistan's history...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Graduate employability issue in Pakistan

Hard work and determination speak for themselves, but sometimes, one doesn’t receive a favorable response even after getting higher education due to competition and...

PSX likely to have roller-coaster ride

Dramatic reality

Moving on

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.