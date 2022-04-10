NATIONAL

‘Good man, exceptional record’: Goldsmith on Imran

By Staff Report
MARRIAGE OF IMRAN KHAN AND JEMIMA GOLDSMITH IN PARIS (Photo by Patrick Durand/Sygma via Getty Images)

LONDON: Hours after Imran Khan became the first prime minister of Pakistan to be removed from office through a vote of no-confidence, British billionaire and environmentalist Ben Goldsmith came out in his support on Twitter.

Goldsmith is the brother of Jemima Goldsmith (nee Khan) who was married to Khan from 1995 to 2004.

On Sunday, Goldsmith tweeted that Khan was a “good and honourable man” who was motivated “only by a strong desire to do good by his country”.

He also said that Khan’s record was exceptional, especially in relation to environmental issues.

“My brother-in-law Imran Khan is a good and honourable man, motivated only by a strong desire to do good by his country. His record as PM is exceptional, most of all on the biggest issue of our time: Pakistan under Imran is now a world leader on environmental restoration,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Jemima has not made any similar public statement.

Goldsmith is the founder and CEO of London-listed investment firm Menhaden, which focuses on the theme of energy and resource efficiency.

Born into the wealthy Goldsmith family, Ben and Jemima are the children of financier James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Goldsmith.

Staff Report

Sports

Martin takes Grand Prix of Americas pole in Ducati sweep

AUSTIN: Jorge Martin grabbed his second pole position of the season at the Grand Prix of the United States on Saturday as Ducati swept...

Epaper – April 10-2022 LHR

Epaper – April 10-2022 KHI

Epaper – April 10-2022 ISB

